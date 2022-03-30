Conning Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 560,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $592.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $231.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $563.95 and a 200 day moving average of $598.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

