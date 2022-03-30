Conning Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after buying an additional 712,505 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after buying an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,415,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.94 and a one year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

