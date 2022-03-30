Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.42.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

