Conning Inc. Sells 103 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.20.

NYSE:FRC opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

