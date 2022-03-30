Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $233.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

