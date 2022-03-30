Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $116.25 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

