Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 58,306 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

