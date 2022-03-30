Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.
About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.