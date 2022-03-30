Contentos (COS) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Contentos (COS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $72.69 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,934,268,041 coins and its circulating supply is 4,012,456,427 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

