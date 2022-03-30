CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%.

CRMD stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in CorMedix by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 3,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CorMedix by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRMD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

