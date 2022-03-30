Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in March

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 712,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

CJREF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $808.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

