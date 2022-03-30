Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $620.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $580.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $569.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.55 and a 200-day moving average of $512.05. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $348.84 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

