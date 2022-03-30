Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $106.81. 6,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,651. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.29.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

