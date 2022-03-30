Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $127.74. 3,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,073. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.34. Crown has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -18.97%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.