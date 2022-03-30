Crown Price Reaches $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,400.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00799059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00206362 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,371,671 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

