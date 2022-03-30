CryptEx (CRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $365.00

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. CryptEx has a market cap of $568,111.96 and approximately $365.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $6.68 or 0.00014176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,114.07 or 0.99928740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00064373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002075 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.