CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 130.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

CUBE stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. CubeSmart has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

