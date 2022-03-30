Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc engages in developing, producing, and marketing of chef-created, fully cooked, fully prepared entrees, and sauces. Its activity includes manufacturing and marketing prepared foods to the food service industry. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Sterling, VA.

