Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.
Cuisine Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUSI)
