Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 470,770 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $3,536,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

