CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.0411 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $28.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00196039 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00024830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.71 or 0.00420890 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,752,428 coins and its circulating supply is 157,752,428 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.