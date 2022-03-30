CVD Equipment (CVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

CVV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 209,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,556. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.68% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

