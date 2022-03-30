CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) to report $75.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $76.50 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $307.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.38 billion to $308.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $320.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $314.51 billion to $323.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.55. 7,934,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. CVS Health has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

