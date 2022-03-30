Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.45) Per Share

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.45) for the year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

