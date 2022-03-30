DAOstack Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $179,973.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

