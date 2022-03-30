Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after acquiring an additional 252,102 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

