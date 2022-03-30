Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,728,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.