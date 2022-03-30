Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

DLR opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

