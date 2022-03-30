Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.24. 35,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,315. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.80.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

