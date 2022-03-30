DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,134,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after buying an additional 210,796 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 291,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 222,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter.

DBL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 59,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,635. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

