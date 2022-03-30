DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00109430 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00019152 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005657 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

