Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

DRE stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

