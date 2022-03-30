Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s current price.

DNLM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.25) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.61) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.40) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.24).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,111 ($14.55) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,207.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,312.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.95).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.31) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($30,626.15). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.41) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,227.67).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

