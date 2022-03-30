Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 111.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

