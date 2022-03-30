Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $340.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.07 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

