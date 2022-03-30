Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.17.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
