Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4,850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 1,663,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

