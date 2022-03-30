Elementeum Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elementeum has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. Elementeum has a market cap of $29,705.51 and $138.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00048197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.55 or 0.07199453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,461.00 or 0.99835909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

