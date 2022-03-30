Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $558,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.20. 31,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

