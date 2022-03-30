Encompass Health Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

