Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,700 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.24. 5,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.53. Endava has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Endava by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after buying an additional 428,558 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Endava by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,201,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

