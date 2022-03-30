Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EDR. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.79.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 30.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.