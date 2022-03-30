Energi (NRG) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $34.97 million and $428,295.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00206153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.64 or 0.00421616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,411,666 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

