Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 41,220,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,200,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.