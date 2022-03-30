Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.8 days.

EGHSF stock remained flat at $$31.70 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 959. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

