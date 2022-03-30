enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Announces Earnings Results

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NVNO opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. enVVeno Medical has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

