Equillium, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Equillium in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.30).

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Equillium stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equillium by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

