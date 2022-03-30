Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -18.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

