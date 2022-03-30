Everipedia Trading Up 20.9% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $111.51 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.69 or 0.07140764 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.87 or 1.00146670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00046046 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,916 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

