Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,613 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,225 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.