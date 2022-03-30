Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

