Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

Shares of EFX opened at $243.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.91 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.